TheFinal5: "The American Diplomat"

- Military expenditure (2020): $778.2 billion - Military expenditure as a % of general government expenditure (2020): 8% (#17 highest) - Military expenditure per capita (2020): $2,362 (#1 highest) The U.S. spends far more on defense than any other country, with military spending accounting for around half of the federal budget. America is heavily involved in conflicts abroad and in the military support of its international allies, with some of its 1.3 million troops stationed across the Middle East and East Asia. This military spending has often been a subject of fierce political debate, with some U.S. lawmakers arguing that the country should cut back the Pentagon budget and limit involvement abroad, while others believe America should remain the world's 800-pound military gorilla.

