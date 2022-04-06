PlayStation’s CEO says the new PlayStation Plus will have “all the big names present”

Update: It looks as though the PlayStation Network issues have mostly been resolved. Original: Both PlayStation Network overall and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are experiencing issues this week following the release of a new console update according to an endless amount of reports saying as much online. PlayStation owners who downloaded the updates in question for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems soon found that their PlayStation Plus subscriptions weren't working, or at least online games that required those subscriptions weren't verifying them properly. This has resulted so far in confusion regarding whether someone's PlayStation Plus subscription is actually active or not, though those who are having these issues can at least rest assured knowing it's not just happening to them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO