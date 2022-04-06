ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation’s CEO says the new PlayStation Plus will have “all the big names present”

By Adam Cook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, PlayStation announced that the subscription services known as PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now would be merging...

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus Experiencing Issues After Latest Update

Update: It looks as though the PlayStation Network issues have mostly been resolved. Original: Both PlayStation Network overall and PlayStation Plus subscriptions are experiencing issues this week following the release of a new console update according to an endless amount of reports saying as much online. PlayStation owners who downloaded the updates in question for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems soon found that their PlayStation Plus subscriptions weren't working, or at least online games that required those subscriptions weren't verifying them properly. This has resulted so far in confusion regarding whether someone's PlayStation Plus subscription is actually active or not, though those who are having these issues can at least rest assured knowing it's not just happening to them.
New PlayStation Now And Plus Mix Tipped To Take On Xbox Game Pass

Sony's answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription might go live next week. As per a Bloomberg report, the service will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services to offer a unified subscription product that will "debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years." The service will reportedly be offered with multiple tiers divided across the current-gen modern games and those debuting with the older console generations. An older report from the same outlet tipped three subscription tiers for the upcoming service, which is currently under development with the codename Spartacus.
PlayStation buys Assassin's Creed co-creator's new studio and confirms exclusive multiplayer game

Jade Raymond's new studio, Haven, is now part of Sony's first-party PlayStation Studios. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst announced the acquisition of Haven in a PlayStation blog post. Hulst notes that PlayStation has been working with Haven since early 2021, when the Montreal-based company debuted as a new independent group, and the two are now more actively collaborating on its first game: an original, PlayStation-exclusive IP described as "a modern multiplayer experience."
GameStop Announces New In-Store Xbox Series X Restock

GameStop has confirmed that gamers will get the chance to buy an Xbox Series X this week. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have been in notoriously short supply since releasing in 2020, largely due to supply chain issues. When the consoles do go in stock, scalpers usually manage to take a large chunk of the supply away and sell them at an upcharge, leaving a lot of consoles to collect dust on sites like eBay. Nonetheless, the platform holders are doing their best to circumvent this by teaming up with retailers for in-store restocks and it looks like fans can expect one rather soon.
Sony has quietly removed yearly subscription offers for Playstation Now after new PS Plus announcement

Sony has removed an option to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now in the wake of its updated PS Plus subscription tiers announcement.It comes after Playstation users found a loophole that would allow them to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now and receive the new service for half the price when it launches in June 2022. The offer was previously available on the United States PSN store where an annual PS Now subscription would cost $59.99 (£45.69) – approximately half the cost of the yearly PS Plus premium service. As soon as the new service launches, anyone with...
eFootball version 1.0 coming on April 14, makes wholesale changes to the game

With an initial release in September 2021, Konami’s ‘eFootball 2022’ was an attempt at creating a new series that was free to play, but it was met with one of the most negative receptions in a long time. Now, just over six months later, the title is getting a “version 1.0” update, which will bring changes and brand new features.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games Arriving in April 2022

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the first weeks of April 2022. Near the start of every month, Xbox typically unveils an extensive lineup of games that will soon be heading to Game Pass. As for this month, though, Microsoft has now announced that 10 titles in total will be added to the platform, which is more than we're used to seeing.
Hefty Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Price Increase Incoming, Warns Insider

Xbox Live Gold is about to get significantly more expensive, according to a recent report that suggests the service is set to permanently merge with Xbox Game Pass. Xbox insider Brad Sams says that Microsoft is looking to take a leaf out of Sony's book and combine its two subscription services - with the consequence being an increased monthly cost for Gold users.
How to Join a PlayStation Party on PC? Step by Step Guide

Playing games with other people is perhaps the best part of gaming. Talking to your time while playing is equally fun. Sony knows this, so they created a feature that allows you to join a PlayStation party on PC. We’re talking about their official app, the PlayStation Party Chat. It’s...
Xbox Series S Deal at Adorama Saves You $50 on the Next-Gen Console

Gamers have had a frustratingly difficult time getting their hands on certain consoles amid chip shortages, including the elusive Xbox Series X. However, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier and more affordable. Right now at Adorama, you can snag a Series S, the "lite" cousin of the Series X, for just $250. That's $50 off the usual list price and one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this next-gen console so far. All you need to do is use the promo code XBOXS2250 at checkout. There's no set expiration on this offer, but as popular as these Xbox consoles are, there's a good chance that this deal could sell out. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one of these compact consoles at a discount.
Mario Golf swings onto Nintendo Switch Online’s premium subscription

Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 will be joining the lineup of retro games available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. The game will be released on April 15 for those subscribed to Nintendo’s enhanced online games service. Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 was originally...
PS5 stock UK – live: Game, Very and AO could restock consoles this week

UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Game, Very and AO this week. Read on for more information.  It’s almost Easter. The birds are a chirping, the bunnies are a hopping, and it’s still ridiculously difficult to buy a PS5. What’s changed? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.While things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January, we saw zero...
The loophole has been fixed - you can no longer get PlayStation Plus Premium cheap through PS Now

This route was a great way to save money on the new PS Plus Premium subscription - Sony has since closed the loophole. Update: As feared by many when this method first appeared and was being circulated, Sony seems to have caught on and shut this loophole down. This PS Now subscription method will now no longer work and get you that sweet sweet discount. Below is our original story.
