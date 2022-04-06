PlayStation’s CEO says the new PlayStation Plus will have “all the big names present”

Gamers have had a frustratingly difficult time getting their hands on certain consoles amid chip shortages, including the elusive Xbox Series X. However, accessing next-gen titles just got a little bit easier and more affordable. Right now at Adorama, you can snag a Series S, the "lite" cousin of the Series X, for just $250. That's $50 off the usual list price and one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this next-gen console so far. All you need to do is use the promo code XBOXS2250 at checkout. There's no set expiration on this offer, but as popular as these Xbox consoles are, there's a good chance that this deal could sell out. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one of these compact consoles at a discount.
