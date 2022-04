DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation hosted its third Emerging Aviation Technology Conference on Tuesday. Attendees and speakers believe drones are the next big thing,. "Drones and things like AAM have potential," said James Grimley, the tribe's executive director of advanced technology initiatives. "We can pull some of the activities on the roadways off and begin to do it a little more efficient and more kind of innovative ways."

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO