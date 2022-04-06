Janesville Craig girls soccer opens season with shutout win

WHITEWATER

The Janesville Craig girls soccer team got its 2022 season off to a promising start Tuesday.

Grace Brown, Liz Pierson and Lilli Rick scored two goals each to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 nonconference win over Whitewater.

Craig led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away behind a five-goal second half.

“We were pretty sloppy and pretty predictable the first half, but the second half I thought we played pretty well,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. It came down to controlling possession, and we were able to do that more consistently in the second half.”

Abby Trapp earned the victory in goal but did not have to make a save.

Craig is scheduled to play host to Lake Geneva Badger on Thursday.

CRAIG 6, WHITEWATER 0

Janesville Craig 1 5 — 6

Whitewater 0 0 — 0

First half

C—Grace Brown (Liz Pierson) 7:00.

Second half

C—Brown 43:00. C—Pierson (Ema Frick) 73:00. C—Pierson (Frick) 73:00. C—Lilli Rick 75:00. C-Rick 78:00.

Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 0, Whitewater 12.