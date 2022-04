Guardian contributing writer Thomas Zimmer argued that White conservatives may be the side suppressing free speech during a segment as a guest on NPR’s "1A" podcast. Monday’s episode of the NPR podcast focused on recent polls that showed up to 84% of adults consider it a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" issue that Americans do not express themselves freely out of fear of retaliation. While cancel culture has been condemned even by the New York Times for suppressing speech, Zimmer said push back is only coming from the conservative right-wing.

