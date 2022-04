Northwestern kicked into high gear in the heart of conference play, rattling off seven victories in a nine-game span and securing an undefeated start in the Big Ten. “We’ve had ups and downs (this season), but we’ve all been working really hard,” graduate student Ema Lazic said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve really started to get into our groove. We’ve really just been taking in our stride and getting better with each match.”

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO