Tioga pulls away late to beat ASH 7-2 at home

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, La. (LA Tech Athletic Communications) – Louisiana Tech takes game one of the mid-week series 7-3 over UL-Lafayette at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Tuesday night. LA Tech (20-9, 6-3 C-USA) wins game one of the mid-week series over UL-Lafayette (14-14, 4-5 Sun Belt) behind...
In this edition of the Triple Play, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the remainder of the week in high school baseball and softball. WA: Acadiana at Barbe, today. The Rams beat the Bucs on Tuesday, knocking the Bucs out of sole possession of the District 3-5A lead. Now the Bucs are tied with Sam Houston for first place, with, Lafayette, Sulphur and Acadiana all a game behind.
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Grambling State University’s new head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has decided to cut the entire team. KSLA reports Lucas notified the 19 players about the roster change on Monday. She has been the coach of the team since February. GSU Athletics Communications Director Brian...
