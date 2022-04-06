Tioga pulls away late to beat ASH 7-2 at home

In this edition of the Triple Play, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the remainder of the week in high school baseball and softball. WA: Acadiana at Barbe, today. The Rams beat the Bucs on Tuesday, knocking the Bucs out of sole possession of the District 3-5A lead. Now the Bucs are tied with Sam Houston for first place, with, Lafayette, Sulphur and Acadiana all a game behind.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO