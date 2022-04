At a time when prices for everything continue to surge, the last thing Americans need is to break the bank when receiving the health care and medications they need. Sadly, this isn’t a new issue. Americans have long been demanding answers as to why health care costs and drug prices are sky-high. In fact, when I surveyed constituents in Georgia’s 12th District last year regarding their priorities when it comes to their family’s health plan, the number one answer I received was lowering costs for services and prescriptions.

