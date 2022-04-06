ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UA spring practice No. 13: Slot receivers impress; Dorian Singer gets acrobatic; Jayden de Laura improvises

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago

The Arizona Wildcats began their final week of spring camp Tuesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 13:

* All of Arizona’s slot receivers had productive practices. Jacob Cowing, Anthony Simpson and Kevin Green Jr. each caught multiple passes. Simpson also made an effective block on a bubble screen.

* Receiver Dorian Singer made a pair of acrobatic grabs in the end zone, the first coming in one-on-ones, the second in 11-on-11.

* QB Jayden De Laura’s best pass came on a ball over the middle to tight end Alex Lines, who was stopped just short of the goal line. On the final play of practice, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, de Laura rolled to his left, drew a defender toward him and flipped the ball to Singer for a touchdown.

* The offense was plagued by false starts during the first 11-on-11 period as the defensive front shifted and moved a lot before the snap.

* Tailback Stevie Rocker Jr., fully back after missing some time, broke a big run into the secondary vs. the third-team defense.

* Gunner Maldonado continued to look comfortable in his new role as a nickel back, breaking up a pair of passes.

* Linebacker Anthony Solomon recorded a pair of sacks. Defensive end Hunter Echols had a QB pressure and a sack on back-to-back plays.

* Offensive lineman Davis DiVall continued to increase his workload and worked with the second unit at left guard.

* Tailback Jonah Coleman, who suffered a minor knee injury Saturday, worked on the side and appeared to have no trouble running and cutting.

* Tailback Jalen John, who’s missed most of spring, participated in individual drills and 7-on-7 while wearing a red no-contact jersey.

* Offensive lineman Joseph Borjon was a full participant after getting banged up during Saturday’s scrimmage. Fellow lineman Leif Magnuson was limited. Lineman Sam Langi was out.

* Receiver Ma’jon Wright got banged up during practice and exited early.

* UA president Robert C. Robbins dropped by practice and chatted with Jedd Fisch and a handful of players afterward.

* The Wildcats will practice one more time, on Thursday afternoon, before the spring game Saturday.

