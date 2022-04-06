Pitching leads area FC teams to victories

NORWALK — The St. Paul baseball team won its fourth straight game on Tuesday, claiming a 7-1 victory over Ashland Crestview in the Firelands Conference opener at Norwalk Area Contractors Park.

After a run-rule loss to Hopewell-Loudon on March 31, the Flyers have since topped Lucas, Mohawk twice, and Tuesday’s win over the Cougars to improve to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the FC.

St. Paul senior Eli Fisher pitched 5 2/3 strong innings on the mound to earn the win for the Flyers, who visit Crestview on Wednesday. Fisher allowed an unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Luke Blum finished off the game with 1 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings. He struck out three with no walks.

“Really pleased with my kids focus tonight,” St. Paul coach Aaron Fries said. “I thought they were locked in mentally from the beginning and never let up. I cannot say enough about the way Eli pitched.

“He is really throwing well to start the season. Eli is doing a great job challenging hitters and trusting his defense.”

Trailing 1-0, the Flyers scored twice in the bottom of the second and three times in the third to take control.

Ashton Stang singled and Jacob Bocock reached on a one-out error. With two outs, the runners advanced on a wild pitch, then a ground ball hit by Fisher was misplayed, allowing both Stang and Bocock to score.

Thomas Bocock opened the third with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Alex Weaver followed with an RBI single, and later scored on a steal of home after another base hit by Stang.

Leading 4-1, a bases loaded walk by Jarek Ringler with Drew Kuhnle batting gave the Flyers a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Stang walked and Fisher singled. Kuhnle then hit a grounder that was also misplayed, allowing Kole Maxwell — who had reached on a fielder’s choice — to score.

Blum followed with an RBI single to close out the scoring, as Stang had two base hits, followed by six different players with one single each.

“Offensively, we continue to make progress,” Fries said. “With each passing game I am seeing more confidence in the box, resulting in more line drives. This was a great win to start conference play.”

Crestview 010 000 0 — 1 3 4

St. Paul 023 020 x — 7 8 2

WP: Fisher; LP: J. Ringler

South Central 2, Mapleton 0

GREENWICH — With an ace like Karl Ferber, two hits was enough for the state-ranked Trojans on Tuesday.

South Central (4-1, 1-0) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning and Ferber made it stand in a complete-game, four-hit shutout in the FC opener for both teams.

Ferber struck out seven and walked two, needing 98 pitches to go the seven innings.

Aaron Hauler and Gunner Ray walked for the Trojans with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Seidel then singled home Hauler, and an RBI groundout by Ferber plated Ray for the game’s only two runs.

Kayden Hauler had the other hit for the Trojans — ranked No. 9 in the first Division IV state coaches poll — who visit Mapleton on Wednesday.

Mapleton 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

S. Central 000 020 x — 2 2 2

WP: Ferber; LP: Benner

Plymouth 8, W. Reserve 1

COLLINS — The duo of Cole Wentz and Zeth Goth again didn’t fail the Big Red in Tuesday’s FC win over the Roughriders.

Wentz went the first six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Goth pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out the side while walking one and striking out one.

At the plate, Goth was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Carson Tucker was 1 for 1 with three RBIs. Ethan Gillum singled and also drove in a run, while Zach Hamman added two hits.

For Western (2-2, 0-1), Luke Cunningham was 2 for 3 with a double, and Carson Roe was 2 for 3 and scored the lone run off an RBI base hit by Chris Buchanan.

Plymouth 110 120 3 — 8 7 1

W. Reserve 001 000 0 — 1 5 1

WP: Wentz; LP: Wiegel

2B: (WR) Cunningham

New London 18, Monroeville 0

MONROEVILLE — The Wildcats broke out the bats with 18 total hits, highlighted by a 12-run top of the third inning in Tuesday’s FC win at Clark Park.

Logan Girton was 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for New London. Steven Justavick was also 4 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Jamil Arnold was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Wildcats, while Reed Dalton was 2 for 3, and Jacob Bilton, Carter Eibel, Peyton Gazemeyer and Carter Downs each singled and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Justavick went all five scoreless innings for the ‘Cats. He allowed one hit — a single by Heath Ringer — and struck out 11 with one walk.

New London 13(12)20 — 18 18 0

Monroeville 000 00 — 0 1 4

WP: Justavick; LP: Ringer

2B: (NL) Girton; 3B: (NL) Justavick

Edison 4, SMCC 1

MILAN — Joey Pennell and Keegan Smith combined to allow one earned run on two hits as the Chargers improved to 3-2 with Tuesday’s non-league win over the Panthers.

Edison — ranked No. 4 in the first Div. III state coaches poll — scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Hayden Fry singled and drove in two runs for the Chargers, while Thomas Simon had two singles and scored once. Dominic Dymond walked and drove in a run, and Bryce Michaelis added a double and scored.

Pennell went the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Smith threw the last 2 2/3 innings, striking out two with one walk and no hits allowed.

SMCC 001 000 0 — 1 2 0

Edison 000 022 x — 4 4 2

WP: Pennell; LP: West

2B: (SM) Whaley; (E) Michaelis; T. Simon