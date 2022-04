ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Hicks said no matter what he’s been doing since making his MLB debut in 2018 -- whether it was throwing a record-tying 105.1 mph out of the bullpen or rehabilitating from injury as he did much of the past two seasons -- he always thought of himself as a starting pitcher, and that’s where he wanted his future to be with the Cardinals.

