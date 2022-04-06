Warriors Earn First League Win Against Tigers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Who doesn’t love a prime time match-up featuring Central and Grand Junction? Fans were treated Tuesday night to just that at Community Hospital Unity Field. The Warriors, after starting the season 3-0, have hit hard times in league play. Central had a solid showing against last year’s league champs, Durango but lost 3-1 , and after falling to a feisty Fruita side- the Warriors were likely hungry for a good SWL showing. Ditto for the Tigers, coming in off a 6-0 defeat to Durango. Ultimately it would be the Warriors topping the Tigers 3-0.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
