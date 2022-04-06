ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron’s Lakers and the 5 most disappointing teams of 2021-22 NBA season, ranked

By Kendall Capps
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Every season in the NBA, there are a handful of teams that are a big surprise, enjoying unexpected success. Conversely, there are always some teams that are massive disappointments. It obviously goes without saying that the Los Angeles Lakers‘ season would fall into the latter. They are of course less than...

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
One strong candidate to replace Frank Vogel as LeBron James, Lakers coach

The writing appears to be on the wall for Frank Vogel as the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. That leaves one rather polarizing coaching vacancy to be filled in the offseason. One name in particular that’s been mentioned for the LA job is Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. According to reports from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and NBA insider Marc Stein, the former Lakers assistant is seen as a strong candidate for the role, at least when it comes to interest from the purple and gold side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Knicks’ current view on a Russell Westbrook trade, revealed

With the Los Angeles Lakers missing out on the playoffs, many are speculating what the franchise will do to get back to title contention. One team to keep an eye on is the New York Knicks, as they could make some big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. They haven’t had the best point guard play this year, which is why some believe Russell Westbrook could bounce back in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hubert Davis’ painful reaction to Tar Heels’ heartbreaking NCAA title loss to Jayhawks

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis couldn’t help but be emotional after his team lost the NCAA title game to the Kansas Jayhawks in a real heartbreaker. The Tar Heels went ahead by 15 at halftime, 40-25, and it looked like they were on their way to a rather dominant victory. Davis’ in-game interview even hyped things up, perfectly summing up the energy the team has entering the contest. With that said, it certainly came as a shock when North Carolina collapsed in the second half and failed to show the same intensity they had in the opening period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Phil Mickelson’s shocking Masters decision, revealed

The 2022 Masters are just a day away, with excitement building, mainly around the arrival of star golfer Tiger Woods, who plans to participate. Woods’ presence is huge for the sport, as he is easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. However, the absence of another one of golf’s stars, Phil Mickelson, is notable as well. Mickelson ruffled feathers with his comments about the rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League, prompting the six-time major champion to step away from the sport indefinitely after a lengthy apology. Many speculated about Mickelson’s status for the 2022 Masters, though it was announced in late-March that he would not be participating. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced a shocking decision made by Mickelson on his Masters status, as reported by ESPN.
GOLF
NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
Heat hit with troubling P.J. Tucker injury update ahead of playoffs

The Miami Heat are on the verge of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they received a bit of troubling news when it comes to veteran P.J. Tucker as the regular season comes to a close. Tucker underwent an MRI for a calf injury and it showed a strain, putting him out for the final two regular-season games and possibly beyond, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
MIAMI, FL
Lakers star Anthony Davis breaks silence on shocking trade rumors

Anthony Davis has now spoken out about the rather surprising rumors swirling about his potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. With this team now looking at an early summer vacation after being eliminated from playoff contention, Davis was one of the names that popped up as a potential trade candidate for LA as this team looks to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 hypothetical LeBron James blockbuster trades for Lakers

Coming off one of the greatest individual seasons in NBA history, LeBron James continues to cement his place in basketball lore. Even in the midst of a catastrophic season with the Lakers, James still played at an MVP-level. Now with the uncertainty of the Lakers future, there’s a looming possibility of James being traded from Los Angeles. It’s not a big one, but it’s not 100% impossible based on some rumors of internal turmoil.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why the Hornets should steer clear of Russell Westbrook

The Charlotte Hornets have been viewed as a potential suitor for Russell Westbrook this offseason. Everyone has been very critical of Westbrook’s lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yes, he has struggled to fit in with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the main reason for that has to be because of injuries to the group. The All-Star trio only played 21 games together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
