Las Vegas, NV

True Crime fan to binge watch 24 hours of tv for $2K+

By Julia Romero
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvgvw_0f0ggicD00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it seems you can never get enough of those chilling true-crime stories, look no further than the third annual Crime Watch Dream Job now searching for a willing participant.

Magellan TV made the announcement on Tuesday, that it will select one true-crime fanatic to binge watch 24 hours of True Crime TV, all while being paid $100 an hour, equally to a total of $2400.

Along with watching tv, the candidates will be documenting their true-crime all-nighter on social media.

A required watching list is posted on the tv site.

The first 100 runner-up candidates will also be given prizes.

Applications are open now through April 18.

For more details on how to apply for the True Crime dream job, click HERE.

PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
