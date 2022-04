HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chase DeLauter’s performance in the batter’s box led the James Madison baseball team to a road win Wednesday night. DeLauter blasted two homers and drove in six runs to help JMU defeat VMI, 12-2, in Lexington. The left-handed centerfielder launched a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, then blasted a solo homer in the third inning, before delivering a three-RBI double in the top of the fourth. DeLauter is now batting .430 with eight home runs and 35 RBI this season to go along with a .574 on-base percentage. He has registered 14 RBI in two games against VMI this season.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO