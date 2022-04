Westborough - James S. Cleary of Westborough, MA, passed away on April 1, 2022, at the age of 55. Born in Lawrence and raised in Andover, he was the son of David Cleary and the late Hermine (Smith) Cleary. Jim graduated from Andover High School in 1984 and then the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1990. Jim worked in the registrar's office of Mass Bay Community College. He loved helping the students and his coworkers and he enjoyed volunteering on committees and event planning. Despite battling kidney disease his whole life he never let that battle define him, he was enthusiastic and a joy to be around.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO