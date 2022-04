Schools have to tread a “careful path” between being “damned for being intolerant” or “slammed for being woke”, Ofsted’s chief inspector has said.Speaking at an Office for Students event, Amanda Spielman said schools and colleges have to navigate the “whole landscape of equalities and rights” with caution.“We want schools to encourage children to become engaged citizens without tipping over the line of impartiality,” she added.The Government released guidance on political impartiality for schools in February, aimed at helping teachers avoid “promoting contested theories as fact” in England.It suggested the teaching of historical figures should focus on “factual information” about them,...

