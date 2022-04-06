ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

TKO: Tiger roars in to the Masters

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" is thrilled that Tiger Woods...

ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
AOL Corp

Phil Mickelson's curious absence from the Masters felt at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Halfway down the first fairway of Augusta National stands a massive wooden scoreboard that records the rounds of every Masters participant — 91 of them this year. For the first time since 1994, Phil Mickelson isn’t among them. Instead, the three-time winner (2004, 2006 and...
BBC

Masters: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Augusta National. The Green Jacket. Amen Corner. The manicured fairways. The blooming azaleas. Unmistakeably, the...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements

The 2022 Masters Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Thursday hole locations at Augusta National aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years. Let's...
The Spun

Look: Insane Putt At Masters Par 3 Contest Going Viral

The Masters is still a day away from officially beginning, but the Masters Par 3 Contest is keeping the fans at Augusta National entertained on Wednesday. So far, the best putt of the day goes to Louis Oosthuizen. Despite taking an unconventional approach to his attempt, it became very evident that he made a perfect read.
thecomeback.com

Here’s why Phil Mickelson isn’t at The Masters

While the golf world has gone all-in on wondering whether or not Tiger Woods will actually play in the 2022 Masters Tournament, there has also been a noticeable absence as well. Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson is not playing in the tournament this year and many have wondered if that was by choice or if he was told to stay away.
The Spun

Look: Masters Leader Cameron Smith’s Scorecard Is Going Viral

The Masters is well underway at Augusta National and we already have our first hilarious scorecard of the day. Cameron Smith is currently in the lead at four-under-par but he got there in a pretty fascinating way. He started out his first round with a double-bogey before hitting four birdies in the first nine holes.
The Spun

PGA Veteran Withdraws From Masters Due To Injury

One of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour has withdrawn from the Masters. Prior to teeing off in the first round, Paul Casey officially pulled out of the event. The PGA Tour announced the move in a press release, saying “Paul Casey WD from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of the first round due to injury.”
Golf.com

Masters 2022: Meet the 6 amateurs competing at Augusta National

Before Augusta National was home to the greatest moments in professional golf — before it was even home to the Masters — it was a haven for amateur golf. The club’s roots, which date back to the early 20th century, belong in the amateur game. This, of course, is thanks to its founder, Bobby Jones. Jones is the most famous amateur in golf history, a player who won seven majors without ever turning “pro.” Rather, Jones moonlighted in professional golf from his day job as an attorney.
Deadline

Tiger Woods On This Week’s The Masters: “I Feel Like I’m Going To Play”

Click here to read the full article. Tiger Woods, just 14 months past a horrific car accident in Los Angeles that nearly cost him his leg, said Tuesday that he is aiming to play at this week’s The Masters tournament, which would mark the golf icon’s return to competitive play. Woods, a five-time Master champion, and said today in a press conference that he would play a final practice round Wednesday before making a final decision, but that he is intending to play in the major, which begins Thursday. “As of right now, I feel like I’m going to play,” he told...
