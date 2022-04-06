TKO: Tiger roars in to the Masters

Click here to read the full article. Tiger Woods, just 14 months past a horrific car accident in Los Angeles that nearly cost him his leg, said Tuesday that he is aiming to play at this week’s The Masters tournament, which would mark the golf icon’s return to competitive play. Woods, a five-time Master champion, and said today in a press conference that he would play a final practice round Wednesday before making a final decision, but that he is intending to play in the major, which begins Thursday. “As of right now, I feel like I’m going to play,” he told...

