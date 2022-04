WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Down, but not out. The Thornton boys volleyball team appeared on the verge of being upset by Westminster on Tuesday night. After dropping the first two sets to the Wolves, the Trojans rallied to complete a five-set comeback (21-25, 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 16-14) that went the full distance.

