The Chicago Police Department recently became the latest local law enforcement agency in the country to announce its lowering hiring standards to address a staffing shortage.The Chicago Police Department is specifically axing its college credit requirement for certain candidates, CNN reported. The department, like several others in the US, are facing Covid-19 pandemic-related staffing shortage. The nation’s and city’s current social justice reckoning, officials said, is turning potential new candidates away from applying.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO