Track: Big days for McMaster, Sisley

When it comes to combined points, the Astoria track teams will be tough to beat this season.

The Fishermen were a standout team at a big meet last weekend, as they competed in and won several events Saturday at Tillamook’s Mark Dean Invitational.

Attended by 16 regional schools, including 6A Glencoe, Astoria finished second in both the girls and boys team scoring.

Banks won the boys team title with 98.5 points, ahead of Philomath (91), Glencoe (90) and Astoria (74), with Warrenton fifth and Knappa 16th.

On the girls side, Philomath was the team champion with 139 points, well ahead of second-place Astoria (90) and Tillamook (78).

Of the individual winners, Clatsop County athletes always dominate the throwing events, as they did at Tillamook.

Astoria senior Colton McMaster won the discus with a toss of 152 feet, 3 inches, and won the shot put (56-5), while Warrenton’s Hunter Xochipiltecatl had a personal best throw of 155-0 to win the javelin.

On the track, Warrenton’s Zakk Lundberg had the best time (56.19 seconds) out of 29 entries in the 400 meters; and teammate Zander Moha ran a personal best 2:05.37 in winning the 800 meters, and took second in the 3,000 meters (9:25.10).

Scoring big points for the Astoria girls was senior Maddie Sisley, a three-event winner.

Sisley posted a winning time of 17.43 in the 100 meter hurdles; won the long jump with a leap of 17-0½; and soared 34-3 to win the triple jump.

She also ran a leg on the second-place 400-meter relay team, along with sophomores Harlie Wiedmaier, Maia Long and Pele Starr-Hollow.