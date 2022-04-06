ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Proposal to Change Name of Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma Moves Forward in Alabama Legislature

alabamanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama lawmakers have advanced legislation to alter the name of Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge to honor those beaten as they marched for civil rights in 1965. The...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Selma, AL
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hoptown Chronicle

Vaccine bills elevating individual rights are moving in legislature

Bills are moving in both chambers of the General Assembly to loosen immunization rules in Kentucky. One would ban public entities from asking employees and applicants if they have received a COVID-19 vaccination, and would also ban colleges and universities from requiring students, staff or faculty members to disclose their immunization status. The other would give a religious exception if an employer requires workers to be immunized against any disease.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Legislature#Civil Rights#Selma Moves Forward#The Alabama Senate#The Alabama House#The Associated Press
News Channel 34

NY Legislature one house budget proposals

As the New York State budget deadline approaches, both the Senate and the Assembly have put forth their yearly one house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included. News Channel 34's Jamie DeLine tells us what this means for New Yorkers.
EDUCATION
KATC News

Louisiana Farmers are set to Benefit From a Bill Being Discussed in Washington

There's an effort on the federal level aimed at making things a little easier for America's farmers. A so-called "right to repair" bill presented in Congress last February by Jon Tester, D-Montana would require agriculture equipment manufacturers to provide farmers with the information they need to either repair their own equipment, or hire their own mechanic to do it.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy