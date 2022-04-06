OHSET riders compete in Yamhill

Local OHSET riders from Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton at their most recent competition in Yamhill County. Brittany Israel

The local Oregon High School Equestrian Team (OHSET) tuned up for its last two meets of the season by taking part in a competition last month at the Yamhill County fairgrounds.

Riders from Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton have another meet this weekend in McMinnville. That competition will determine state qualifiers who will compete in May.

Coached by Brittany Israel, the team finished its second OHSET meet of the season, and “I couldn’t be prouder,” Israel said. “These athletes and their horses came out and bettered their times and placement in almost all their events.”

Friday highlights included a first place finish for Seaside's McKenna Roberts and her horse Jackson in Saddle Seat competition, to go with a fourth place in Showmanship, fifth place in Hunt Seat Equitation and sixth in Dressage.

In Working Pairs, Seaside's Alicia Cano (Moon), and Alivia Rickenbach (Sage) took eighth.

On Saturday, Seaside's Oshi Ward, riding Flash, took first out of 23 riders in the Barrels competition; while Ward and Goldie took seventh in Figure 8, just ahead of Alivia Rickenbach and Athena.

Out of 18 teams in Two-Man Birangle, Alivia Rickenbach (Athena) and Signe Rickenbach (Timber) took sixth, while Signe Rickenbach and Timber were seventh in Pole Bending.

Elsewhere, Astoria's Signe Rickenbach, riding Timber, took eighth in Keyhole; and Warrenton's Kaylie Poe and Emma placed sixth in Individual Flags.

In Grand Entry, Ward and Flash carried the OHSET State Flag, Alivia Rickenbach and Athena represented Astoria, Kaylie Poe and Emma represented Warrenton, and Lindsey McCarthy and Cosmo carried the Seaside flag.

And on Sunday, Ward and Flash won the Steer Daubing competition.

“Many of my athletes also tried new individual events and team events,” Israel said. “Friday night I stopped by at their camp for a campfire, s’mores and stories. The best part was watching everyone together around the fire, having fun, smiling, laughing, telling stories, and all as one team, not three schools. It definitely was a successful weekend in and out of the arena.”