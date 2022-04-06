ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, OR

Baseball: Knappa rallies to beat Gaston

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago

Trailing 4-2 after four innings, the Knappa “Millers” rallied with two runs in the fifth and tacked on one in the sixth for a 5-4 win over Gaston in a Northwest League baseball game played Tuesday at Tapiola Park.

The victory keeps the Loggers’ league win streak intact, at 52 in a row.

Gaston scored three runs in the top of the first inning, and held off a few Knappa rallies to take a two-run lead into the bottom of the fifth, when the Logger bats finally came alive.

Jude Miller drew a leadoff walk, took second on a passed ball, and advanced to third on a groundout by Treven Moreland.

Jude Miller scored on a grounder by Drew Miller, and Mark Miller drew another walk, then scored the tying run on a single by Kutter Ball.

In the sixth, Tanner Jackson reached on a leadoff walk, and scored on a one-out single from Moreland.

Nick Rusinovich did the rest on the mound, retiring three Gaston batters in order in the top of the seventh.

Morrill, Dietrichs and Rusinovich scattered seven hits with four walks and nine strikeouts, and kept the Greyhounds scoreless in their final four at-bats.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

