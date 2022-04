PSO Outages, 4/5/2022

TULSA, Okla. — Late Tuesday night, thousands in Midtown and South Tulsa were left without power.

PSO reported that a large number of customers, near LaFortune Park and OU-Tulsa, were without power around 11:20pm.

PSO expects power to be restored at 4:30am.

©2022 Cox Media Group