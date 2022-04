The Blackhawks fell to the Seattle Kraken 2-0 at the United Center on Thursday. 1. Before the game, Marian Hossa signed a one-day contract with the Blackhawks so he can officially retire as a member of the organization. He hasn't played hockey since 2017, but he had four years left on his contract when he hung up his skates. Now that his contract is expired, he can make his retirement official. Greatest free-agent signing in Chicago sports history.

