ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

At least 2 killed in Georgia, Texas as violent storms throttle South

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGTXr_0f0gbcQU00
Severe Weather Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The line of violent storms packing tornadoes and damaging winds killed at least two people, including a Texas man and a Georgia woman. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) (Elias Valverde II)

A line of violent storms packing tornadoes and damaging winds killed at least two people Tuesday, and weather authorities warned that more destruction is expected Wednesday.

The storms spawned dozens of tornadoes from Mississippi to South Carolina, and Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox in Georgia confirmed one death there but could not provide any additional details about the victim or manner of death, CNN reported.

Bryan County spokesman Matthew Kent confirmed to The Associated Press that the Georgia victim was a woman killed Tuesday evening in Pembroke when a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the Bryan County courthouse, destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods.

Kent said that the woman’s death occurred in one of the damaged neighborhoods, but he had no additional details.

Meanwhile, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley confirmed to the AP that 71-year-old W.M. Soloman died when his home was crushed by a toppled tree.

As the storms marched across South Carolina late Tuesday evening, the state’s legislature, convened in Columbia, was evacuated because of a tornado warning.

“I know we have buildings damaged and power lines down,” Allendale County Manager William Goodson told the AP, noting that a tornado captured in a social media video wreaked havoc on the area, but the extent of the damage remained unclear.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed to CNN that at least three people in the county suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but no deaths had been confirmed.

By 11 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center counted a total of 35 tornado reports Tuesday from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina, CNN reported.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, severe storms are possible again Wednesday across an area stretching from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas, threatening more than 10 million people in metro areas, including Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbia, MS
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Pembroke, GA
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Cnn#The Associated Press#Ap
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.

After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April. A dip in the jet stream across the center of the country, starting late this weekend, is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Severe storms moving to Deep South after ravaging Texas

A storm system capable of producing floods, tornadoes and large hail was moving eastward across eastern Texas early Tuesday, hours after high winds from the system damaged homes, downed trees and ripped a roof off a high school. Several tornadoes roared through Central Texas beginning in the late afternoon Monday....
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy