ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kevin Hart: Reality Check in Miami, FL Sep 18, 2022 – presale passcode

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale passcode has been posted. During this limited time pre-sale period you have got a good chance to get show tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Sent a Video Message to Traci Braxton Before Her Death

Traci Braxton wanted to keep her battle with cancer private, but when Kevin Hart got wind about her health condition and that she was also a huge fan of his, the 42-year-old comedian sprung into action and sent Traci a touching and uplifting video. Traci's famous sister, Toni Braxton, shared...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Where Are They Now? Kevin Hart, Pamela Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Ciara And More!

I was looking through my photo album last night when I started to think about all the fun things I’ve done over the years and especially with working in media. I started out in 2005 as a 35-year-old intern at Fox 5 working for a tv show called, The Georgia Gang . Tv Producer Linda Torrence liked my personalty and decided to take me under her wing! Mrs.Torrence showed me the ropes about the entertainment industry and encouraged me to go back to school and learn television production. I took $75, signed up the very next day and took the course at People Tv and the rest is history! I started my talk show, Talking with Tami in the Fall of 2005 and everything started to move fast from there.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Kodak Black Says He Would’ve Whipped Will Smith’s Daughter Willow for Writing a Letter to Tupac Shakur

In a wild rant, Kodak Black said that he would have whupped Will Smith’s daughter Willow for writing an alleged letter to Tupac Shakur. On Friday (April 8), Kodak jumped on Instagram Live and went on a rant about Will Smith and the punishment he received from the Film Academy for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars Awards last Sunday. The South Florida rapper then went on a tangent about Will's daughter Willow. Yak said he would have whupped Willow for writing a letter to the late rapper, referring to a viral TikTok video featuring relationship expert Kevin Samuels reciting an alleged letter Willow wrote to Tupac when she was 11 years old.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy