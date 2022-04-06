Kevin Hart: Reality Check in Miami, FL Sep 18, 2022 – presale passcode

I was looking through my photo album last night when I started to think about all the fun things I’ve done over the years and especially with working in media. I started out in 2005 as a 35-year-old intern at Fox 5 working for a tv show called, The Georgia Gang . Tv Producer Linda Torrence liked my personalty and decided to take me under her wing! Mrs.Torrence showed me the ropes about the entertainment industry and encouraged me to go back to school and learn television production. I took $75, signed up the very next day and took the course at People Tv and the rest is history! I started my talk show, Talking with Tami in the Fall of 2005 and everything started to move fast from there.

