Crossroads impressive despite season-opening loss

Josh Yurick (File photo)

BIG RAPIDS – Despite a 4-0 loss to McBain Northern Michigan Christian in Tuesday’s season opening girls soccer match, Crossroads Charter Academy coach Josh Yurick saw plenty of things to be happy about.

The first game for both teams was played at Mitchell Creek Sports Complex.

“It was pretty much touch and go for both teams,” Yurick said. “McBain ended up breaking through and scoring first. They had two in the first half and two in the second half. We couldn‘t answer to that. It was pretty choppy for both teams. They scored on us since they were gutting it out eventually.

“Without speaking too much about their team, it was a good baseline so we know what to work on. We have a pretty experienced group of people, just getting outdoors and getting the jitters out of the way. I think we will make great gains.”

Among the top players for the Cougars are Jessica Cole as an all-around player; Ashlynn McNeilly at wing; Emily Buys at midfield and defense; and Allison Dennis in the back.

CCA has around 19 players.

“That’s good numbers and a good start,” Yurick said. “We have some veterans. Being it’s a varsity team we pull from 9 to 12, and that helps.”

Yurick indicated it’s too early to tell what type of team the Cougars might have.

“We’ve put together a baseline and we have to figure how to fix the kinks from that,” Yurick said. “There’s some kinks on the field, figuring out who works well with one another.”

Yurick indicated the team has been able to get outside extensively so far.

CCA plays Monday at Buckley and is home on Tuesday vs. Brethren.

Reed City 5, Kingston 0

Freshman Carly Carlson had four goals and another freshman, Callie Chupp, had one goal in Tuesday’s 5-0 season opening win for Reed City over Kingsley.

Freshman Alaina Hanson had three assists and junior Maddison Renne had one assist.

“Reed City had some good passing and won many 50/50 balls,” Coyote coach Andrea Pollaski said. "Kingsley had a strong sweeper, but we were a step faster. Paige and Alex Stein were strong in the middle of the field for us. Alaina Hanson was a key passer, and of course, Carly Carlson had a great night scoring off of all those good passes."

Reed City will be home with Hart on Thursday.