A team of UC Berkeley researchers made the first comprehensive collection of fungi on the Polynesian island of Mo’orea in a study published March 30. Mo’orea offers a level of biodiversity that researchers have taken a particular interest in, according to campus postdoctoral researcher Todd Osmundson, who authored the study. He added the island’s isolation, relatively young age and size have made it a case study that yields important insights into how species travel and diversify. Relatively little is known about fungi despite their critical role in ecosystems, Osmundson said.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO