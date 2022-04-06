ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Kids saved from drowning car

By Kelsey Mae Nield
BYU Newsnet
 1 day ago

On Friday, April 1, a car crashed and submerged into a...

universe.byu.edu

WLNS

Jackson man rescues woman from drowning

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)—Nathan Parshall was fishing here at Welch lake like he usually does, but last Thursday afternoon he noticed something wasn’t right. “I just heard someone yelling for help. Then I went over there, and she was holding onto a kayak, and she’d been out there. I was fishing she had probably been […]
JACKSON, MI
13WMAZ

Cordele woman saved from burning car by Good Samaritan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Cordele woman got stuck in her burning car on the interstate. As car after car passed by, one man saw something wrong and stopped to help. "I actually wish we had more Erics because he didn't have to do what he did. That's why I said everybody passed," Monica Westbrook said.
CORDELE, GA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

WATCH: AN AFRICAN GREY PARROT LEARNS HOW TO PAINT AT THE MARYLAND ZOO

An African grey parrot at the Maryland Zoo named Echo is learning how to paint. The embassy care team at the Baltimore zoo that's training the bird to paint posted a video of it on Twitter. Echo paints by grabbing a sponge with her beak then dipping it in paint. She then takes the sponge to a sheet of paper and moves it in all directions. The zoo tweeted, "Will she be the next bird-casso?"
BALTIMORE, MD

