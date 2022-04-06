Thousands left without power in Tulsa

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Tulsa Drillers VIP Experience Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Oklahoma and who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Molson Coors Beverage Company USA, LLC (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

TULSA, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO