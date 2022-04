The trio of Owen Bill, Dylan Johnson, and Sean Creter recorded a hat trick to propel Hunterdon Central, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Rutgers Prep 13-6 in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (2-0) held Rutgers Prep scoreless in the first half as it went into halftime up 10-0. Despite being held scoreless in the fourth quarter, Hunterdon Central was able to score three goals in the third and come away with the victory.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO