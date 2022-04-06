Sheriff’s looking for suspect who fired shot at driver on Highway 1 in Watsonville during road rage

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 1 in Watsonville on Monday at around 1:20 p.m.

A victim was driving southbound in a black 2008 Lexus sedan near the Main Street exit when a shot was fired into his car, according to law officials.

The bullet barely missed the victim and instead hit the rear window.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark grey, 2015-2017, Honda Civic sedan with dark tinted windows.

The suspect continued southbound on Highway 1 going towards Monterey County.

The Sheriff's office added that they don't believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that they believe this incident stems from road rage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective McClure at 831-454-7642.

