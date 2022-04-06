ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Sheriff’s looking for suspect who fired shot at driver on Highway 1 in Watsonville during road rage

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IVUw_0f0gWfg600

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 1 in Watsonville on Monday at around 1:20 p.m.

A victim was driving southbound in a black 2008 Lexus sedan near the Main Street exit when a shot was fired into his car, according to law officials.

The bullet barely missed the victim and instead hit the rear window.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark grey, 2015-2017, Honda Civic sedan with dark tinted windows.

The suspect continued southbound on Highway 1 going towards Monterey County.

The Sheriff's office added that they don't believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that they believe this incident stems from road rage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective McClure at 831-454-7642.

The post Sheriff’s looking for suspect who fired shot at driver on Highway 1 in Watsonville during road rage appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 1#Shooting#Rear Window#Road Rage#Lexus#Sheriff
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother of Fallen SJPD Rookie Officer Arrested As Suspect In Milpitas Home Invasion Robbery

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother of a San Jose police officer who died recently was arrested over the weekend as a suspect in a home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday. Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a robbery at the Le Mirador Senior Apartments on the 1100 block of Coleman Road at Almaden Expressway. The victim told officers that a woman he knows forcibly entered his home and took a number of electronic items, a phone and his debit card. The victim positively identified the woman as Sonya Packer, 52. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, police obtained a warrant for...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy