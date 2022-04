Losing is never fun but as long as there's some fight, coaches and players can live with it. Tonight the Pistons lost to the Dallas Mavericks 131-113 but it wasn't due to a lack of effort. The Mavs are currently No. 4 in the West and have one of the best players in the entire league in Luka Doncic. Cade Cunningham is quickly earning a reputation of being a future superstar and he did not disappoint tonight.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO