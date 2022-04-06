College Baseball (4/5): Northwest gets sweep, K-State holds off Creighton

Oklahoma State (20-8, 5-1 Big 12) vs. Wichita State (12-15, 1-2 American) Tuesday, April 5 | 6:00 pm | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium) TBA vs. LHP Jace Miner (0-1, 14.14) SCENE SETTER: The Shockers return home for a midweek contest against nationally ranked Oklahoma State on Tuesday night at Eck Stadium, the first of three matchups against the Cowboys in 2022. Wichita State enters the matchup with a 12-15 overall record after going 1-2 in the first American Athletic Conference series of the season this past weekend in Houston. The Shockers blanked the Cougars on Friday night behind a brilliant pitching performance from Jace Kaminska, but Houston bounced back to claim the next two games, including a come-from-behind 4-3 win on Sunday. Prior to the two defeats, Wichita State had beaten the Cougars in nine straight games, the longest winning streak for WSU in the all-time series. Wichita State opened the season dropping their first six games, the worst start to a campaign since the 1953 season. The Shockers are coming off a 31-23 season a year ago, including an 18-13 mark in the American Athletic Conference that produced a third-place finish, WSU's best since joining the AAC in 2017. Wichita State is seeking their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.

