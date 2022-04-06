ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

College Baseball (4/5): Northwest gets sweep, K-State holds off Creighton

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept Rockhurst while Kansas State held off a Creighton rally to pick up a victory in regional college baseball on Tuesday. Northwest Missouri State (13-20): Northwest Missouri State picked up 13-7 and 10-8 wins over Rockhurst (12-16). Donovan Warren had a...

www.kmaland.com

