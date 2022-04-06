PD: Man shot brother, himself near Muskegon

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man shot his brother and then tuned the gun on himself while in the same car with other family members, Roosevelt Park police say.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Tiffany Woods Apartments on Roosevelt Road near W. Norton Avenue in Roosevelt Park, near Muskegon.

The shooting happened in a car, a spokesperson for the Roosevelt Park Police Department told News 8.

Police Chief David Boone said a man in the passenger seat shot his brother, who was in the back seat, then shot himself. Both men died from their injuries, according to Boone.

Earlier, police said one man was killed and the other was taken to the hospital.

Police investigate a shooting in the area of Tiffany Woods Apartments in Roosevelt Park in Muskegon County.

A woman, who was driving, and her two children were also inside the vehicle, police say. They were not shot.

Chief Boone said police rushed to the scene after a woman called 911, screaming that someone had been shot.

