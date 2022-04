ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District now has new laptops and hotspots are available for district patrons to check out. The laptops come equipped with current Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. They also have a web camera, ports for a flash drive on which to save work, and up-to-date browsers installed to search and access the internet. The wifi hotspots can link a device - such as this laptop, a tablet, or phone - to high speed internet service free of charge.

