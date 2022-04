SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Sumrall baseball team has yet to lose a game in 2022. Cruising to a 19-0 record, the Bobcats rank fifth in the nation according to MaxPreps. They’re doing all the basics like hitting well and playing good defense but beyond that Sumrall Head Coach Andy Davis attributes their success to leadership within the program.

SUMRALL, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO