The classic "Two outs, so what?" Lakewood High baseball and softball motto is perfect for this 2022 softball team. They seem to play their best when their backs are against the wall, and that was the case again on Thursday at Joe Rodgers Stadium.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO