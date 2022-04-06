ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Radek Faksa: Finds twine shorthanded

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Faksa scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. Faksa put...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Recap: Studenic scores first goal with Stars, who defeat Isles 3-2

DALLAS -- Home is where the Stars have had the most success all season, and they proved again their strength at American Airlines Center. In their first three-game homestand in nearly two months, the Stars got off on the right foot with a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders in front of 17,876 on Tuesday.
FRISCO, TX
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides pair of helpers

Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak

Rantanen had two assists, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. Rantanen appeared to have scored the Avalanche's first goal, but upon closer inspection, Nathan MacKinnon's pass to his linemate was deflected into the net by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust. The two points extended Rantanen's scoring streak to six games, during which he has four goals and five assists.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
Person
Radek Faksa
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kreider, Letunov, Trivigno & More

Chris Kreider set a New York Rangers franchise record and moved closer to the 50 goal mark. President and general manager (GM) Chris Drury shored up his prospect list by acquiring Maxim Letunov and signing Bobby Trivigno while the Blueshirts might be able to take the Metropolitan Division. Kreider Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Downed by Wings

Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings. Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hellebuyck appears to be turning things around, although maybe not soon enough to save Winnipeg's season, and despite a 3-3-0 record over his last six starts he's posted a 1.99 GAA and .943 save percentage.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

A look at what's happening around baseball on Friday:. Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees' organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Wild's Special Teams Take Hit in Loss to Predators

The Minnesota Wild were not prepared for the onslaught they faced when they took on the Nashville Predators Tuesday night. Things started physical early and it took its toll as the Wild got down a goal early but found a way to tie it shortly after. However, that was the only time the game was tied as the Predators got on a scoring run shortly after and didn't look back.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Wins Opening Day roster spot

Rojas is on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rojas will take on a bench role for the Angels early in the regular season since Taylor Ward (groin) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Rojas appeared in 61 major-league games last year and hit .208 with six homers, 26 runs, 15 RBI and two steals.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB

