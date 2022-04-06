ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Jamie Benn: Helpers in consecutive contests

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Benn notched an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders....

www.cbssports.com

Fox News

Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

Radek Faksa’s short-handed goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides pair of helpers

Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fort Morgan Times

Feisty star center Nathan MacKinnon scores twice as Avalanche finishes off sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Nathan MacKinnon has plenty more fight in him. The Avalanche center escaped what the team feared was a broken bone in his hand from a fight against Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on March 27, but speaking publicly for the first time about it here on Tuesday night, MacKinnon said he’d do it all over again after leading Colorado to a 6-4 victory over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Achieves 50-assist season

Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Zuccarello got the Wild on the board in the first period and helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's tally in the second. That was the extent of the Wild's offense Tuesday. Zuccarello has racked up two goals and five helpers in his last six outings, though he's been all-or-nothing on offense with three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs in that span. The 34-year-old winger has 21 tallies and a career-high 50 assists through 61 contests this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Islanders: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and New York Islanders at American Airlines Center:. Game 69: Dallas Stars (39-26-3, 81 points) vs. New York Islanders (32-27-9, 73 points) When: Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak

Rantanen had two assists, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. Rantanen appeared to have scored the Avalanche's first goal, but upon closer inspection, Nathan MacKinnon's pass to his linemate was deflected into the net by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust. The two points extended Rantanen's scoring streak to six games, during which he has four goals and five assists.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB

