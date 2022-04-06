Swatting call leads to law enforcement response in Palomino Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the recent murders of Naomi Irion and Anna Scott, Battle Born Ammunition in Carson City, felt it was the right time to host a free self-defense class. “It’s called, Refuse To Be A Victim,” said Kristy Scott, owner of Battle Born Ammunition. “Some of the things in that class, to me, were quietly brilliant because as women, let’s say we’re broken down by the side of the road, one of the things this class teaches you is instead of sitting in the driver’s seat and making your calls... you get into the passenger seat and that way anybody coming by is going to think ‘Oh, they’re with somebody’.”

