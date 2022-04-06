Prep Roundup: CBA girls rally to earn tie in season opener

Calvary Baptist's Ila Tomko dribbles down the field during the Kings' regional championship loss to North Muskegon Friday, June 11, 2021 in Cadillac. ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

Calvary Baptist Academy rallied in the second half to earn a 4-4 tie against Laker in girls’ soccer on Tuesday.

The Kings trailed 2-0 at halftime before outscoring Laker 4-2 in the second half.

“As a coach, even during the first game of the season, you're gauging how your team is going to respond to a tough situation. I was glad to see that our girls didn't get down on each other but went to work harder and smarter in the second half,” said CBA coach Paul Reece.

Sadie Day scored for the Kings early in the second half to cut the deficit to 2-1. After Laker answered with a goal shortly afterward to make it 3-1, Calvary ended with three unanswered goals – two by Ila Tomko and another by Madyline Childs – in the final 20 minutes to earn the tie.

“If you're going to tie, this is the way to do it. It was a great first game for our girls that came with lots of teachable moments,” said Reece. “We had some good possession play at times, as well as good attacking vision and motion. But we also had some breakdowns throughout the game that we'll be looking to shore up moving forward into the season.”

WESTERN PITCHERS SCATTER 5 HITS, STRIKE OUT 22

Bay City Western opened its baseball season with a 2-1, 9-2 sweep of Flushing on Tuesday.

Freshman Luke LaCourse had a sparkling debut in game one, pitching three scoreless and hitless innings and striking out four to earn the win, while also delivering a game-winning two-run single in the sixth inning.

In the nightcap, Ryker Decaire and Cole Schmidt combined on a two-hitter with a total of 13 strikeouts. All told, the Warriors allowed only five hits with 22 strikeouts over the two games.

Ben Kochany led BCW at the plate with four hits, including two triples, and four runs batted in, while Miles Yurgaites had two hits and scored three times, and Carson Horning added two hits and two RBIs.

GLADWIN GIRLS FALL IN SEASON OPENER

Gladwin’s girls’ soccer team kicked off its season with a 6-3 loss to visiting Cheboygan on Tuesday.

The score was tied 2-2 at halftime, but Cheboygan outscored the Flying G’s 4-1 in the second half.

Katie Seebeck led Gladwin with two goals, while Anna Seebeck scored the other goal. Goalkeeper Renae Parrett had 12 saves in a losing effort for the Flying G’s.

“We played hard and fought hard, but Cheboygan’s ball control caused us a lot of problems,” said Gladwin coach Jerome Smalley. “There are a lot of positives we can build upon as we move forward.”