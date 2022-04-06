ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Jake Oettinger: Solid in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Oettinger stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. Oettinger didn't have to do...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Get a Winner with Undrafted Free Agent Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers acquired four players before the trade deadline (all are set to become unrestricted free agents after this season) to help them right now. The Blueshirts are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, and their deadline acquisitions give them much-needed depth. However, in addition to acquiring players with expiring contracts, the Rangers also signed undrafted free agent Bobby Trivigno, a Long Island native, who could end up helping them for years to come.
NHL
NHL

First woman to referee AHL game talks start in officiating

Guay latest guest on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast. Katie Guay is a guest on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. Guay became the first woman to officiate an American Hockey League game when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
NHL

Devils Bested by Habs | GAME STORY

Montreal scored the opening goal five minutes into the game and never trailed in an eventual 7-4 victory against New Jersey Thursday night at Prudential Center. The Devils, who went 0 for 4 on the homestand and have lost five straight, received goals from Tomas Tatar, A.J. Greer, Ty Smith and Jesper Bratt.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks at Vegas

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between Vancouver and Vegas this season: Nov. 13 (7-4 L), Apr. 3 (3-2 OTL), Apr. 6 (away), Apr. 12 (home). The Canucks have a 2-8-2 all-time record against the Golden Knights, including a 1-5-0 record on the road. The Canucks are 2-6-2 in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Oettinger
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak

Rantanen had two assists, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. Rantanen appeared to have scored the Avalanche's first goal, but upon closer inspection, Nathan MacKinnon's pass to his linemate was deflected into the net by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust. The two points extended Rantanen's scoring streak to six games, during which he has four goals and five assists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Islanders
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

A look at what’s happening around baseball on Friday:. Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees’ organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Devils Provide Update on Hughes | INJURY REPORT

Jack Hughes will be held out of game action for the rest of the season with a low grade MCL sprain of his knee. The New Jersey Devils provided the following medical update on center Jack Hughes who suffered an injury to his left knee during Sunday's game against the New York Islanders.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Outrighted off roster

The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy