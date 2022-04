The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO