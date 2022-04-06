The weather in the eastern Ukraine may complicate military operations, says research firm

Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council Friday morning to present what it claims is evidence of U.S. involvement in "military biological activities" in Ukraine.
March 23 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday condemned what it called a "reckless" Polish proposal to send international peacekeepers into Ukraine and warned that it could lead to a direct clash between Russian and NATO forces. Poland said last Friday it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission...
It’s been nearly four weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, with statements that Russia severely underestimated Ukraine’s ground forces and hasn’t yet captured any major Ukrainian city. Now, according to the Ukraine military, Russian forces only have three more days worth of food, fuel and ammunition for the war.
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The United States, France, Italy, Germany and Britain said on Wednesday they were disappointed with a decision by Kosovo not to allow eligible citizens to vote in neighboring Serbia's elections next month, warning the move would undermine the Balkan republic's European aspirations. The five governments...
A RUSSIAN drone was reportedly shot down in Ukraine today after claims it flew into Polish airspace. The drone is claimed to have first circled over the Ukrainian city of Yavoriv before flying over Poland where it was in breach of Nato territory. The Ukrainian Armed Forces said the drone...
The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia is on the verge of attacking NATO territory after a deadly Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training center roughly 10 miles from the border with Poland, a NATO member.
The U.S. Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict. "Ukraine was taken very seriously by Special Forces," retired Green Beret Sergeant Major Martin Moore told Fox...
