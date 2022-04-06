ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Marian Studenic: Enters lineup, scores goal

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Studenic scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. Studenic...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides pair of helpers

Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
NBC Sports

Samsonov earns win in first start in almost two weeks

With 5:30 left and the Capitals ahead by two goals, the Lightning pulled goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the extra skater. For the final minutes of Wednesday’s game, the night’s outcome would be placed on the shoulders of Washington’s defense and netminder Ilya Samsonov. He allowed a power-play...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak

Rantanen had two assists, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. Rantanen appeared to have scored the Avalanche's first goal, but upon closer inspection, Nathan MacKinnon's pass to his linemate was deflected into the net by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust. The two points extended Rantanen's scoring streak to six games, during which he has four goals and five assists.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB
NBC Sports

Sabres playoff drought reaches NHL-record 11th consecutive season

Since the start of March the Buffalo Sabres have been playing their best hockey of the season, going 10-4-3 over their past 17 games and beating a number of playoff teams and Stanley Cup contenders. It is obviously a case of too little, too late, because they are still far...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign due to a number of injuries in the Broncos' linebacking corps, but it could signal a bigger role to start 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Fails to win starting spot

Sosa has lost the battle for the Cardinals' starting shortstop job to Paul DeJong, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa moved ahead of DeJong on the depth chart last season, hitting .271/.346/.389 while his teammate struggled to a .197/.284/.390 line. DeJong was given the chance to win his old job back this spring, however, and he was able to do so. Expect Sosa's at-bats to be limited early in the year as a result, though he could certainly reclaim the role if DeJong stumbles out of the gate.
MLB

