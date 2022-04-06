NU Roundup: Ezell named GLIAC Field Athlete of the Week

Northwood’s Taky Ezell has been named GLIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Ezell had a personal-record heave of 51.49 meters in the hammer throw Friday at the Spartan Invitational, which is the third-longest mark in school history. She finished fourth in the event and had the top throw among NCAA Division II athletes for the second time in as many meets this season.

NU WOMEN'S GOLF TAKES 4TH AT TOURNEY

Northwood’s women’s golf team finished fourth out of 19 teams at the NC4K College Classic held at Jefferson Country Club in Blacklick, Ohio on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves finished at 641 over two days, while ninth-ranked Findlay won the event with a total of 589.

Ines Dorado led NU, carding a 151 to tie for sixth place out of 100 players, while Tyler Kautz tied for 25 th at 161, and Sydni Harding tied for 33 rd at 163.

The Timberwolves will head to the Cavalier Classic on April 11-12.

NU's NIBELL NEARLY CARDS SCHOOL-RECORD ROUND

Northwood’s men’s golf team took sixth out of 13 teams at the Music City Invitational held at Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tenn., on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves carded a two-day total of 577, while Tiffin won the event with a score of 564.

Viktor Nibell finished with a 140 to tie for 10 th place out of 70 players, and his opening-round 67 was one stroke shy of the school record. Nibell’s two-day total of 140 tied for the eighth-best 36-hole total in Timberwolves’ history.

David Skobe tied for 17 th at 144, while Evan Johnson tied for 31 st at 147.

NU will head to the Bill Blazer Memorial in Urbana, Ohio on April 9-10.