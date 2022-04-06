ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Cranford Police Department Hiring Crossing Guards

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CRANFORD, NJ – Are you looking for a new job? The Cranford Police Department...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
Jersey Shore Online

Police Hiring Practice Questioned

JACKSON – A resident supported the township’s move to hire more police, but questioned their requirements at a recent Township Council meeting. Resident Richard Egan, a retired police officer, asked the Council about an ordinance they passed concerning the hiring of future police. “Are you going to hire police without a civil service test? Is that what this says?”
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranford, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cranford, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cpd#The Cpd Traffic Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAJ

Saxton borough police department relocating

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Saxton Borough will be relocating its police department within the next month. The department will now be moved across the hall from its current office. Borough officials said the relocation is due to public safety and keeping offices separated for privacy on police matters. The new location will have proper wiring and […]
SAXTON, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

84K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy